SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is reminding people to not leave your keys in your car after seeing a spike in stolen vehicles.
According to SPD, 31 vehicles were stolen between November 1 and November 7 with 11 of the stolen cars having the keys inside to warm them.
SPD encourages you not never leave your car unattended when warming it up.
The 2019 National Insurance Crime Bureau ranking of metropolitan areas for their per capita auto theft rate, showed Spokane County ranking 57th in auto thefts per 100,000 residents. SPD said this is down substantially from the fourth highest in the nation in 2011.
