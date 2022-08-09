SPOKANE, Wash. - A 12-year-old was reportedly behind the wheel of one of the cars involved in an accident Tuesday morning, according to police.

The two-car crash happened on 9th and Helena in Spokane's South Perry District.

While police haven't officially reported any injuries. A person who was in the other car told KHQ that her sister went to the hospital with a minor leg injury.

Spokane police and tow trucks are on the scene. The intersection was closed but had since been reopened. 

