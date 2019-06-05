Police say drivers in northwest Spokane should be cognizant of a new traffic enforcement camera placed near Ridgeview Elementary.
The new photo-speed camera near Ridgeview is located on Ash St. at Joseph Ave. Spokane Police say the camera will issue warnings to drivers captured by the camera violating speed limits in the intersection through Friday, June 7.
Beginning June 10th, infractions will be issued until the 15th as the school year wraps up. The enforcement will resume when school does in the fall.