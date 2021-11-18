SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors living near Crestline St. and Wellesley Ave. in North Spokane say they're concerned about activity at two homes--clutter in yards, potential drug activity, and an overall negative feeling the problem houses bring to their neighborhood.
They've reached out to Spokane police, their local C.O.P.S. Shops and the City, and say they're frustrated with a lack of action.
They're not alone--people have issues with problem houses frequently. Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering says these things can't be fixed overnight.
The nuisance house process starts with a call from a neighbor or concerned citizen, which starts the ball rolling on an investigation.
"There's certain criteria that a property has to meet, then if they meet the criteria then the tenants and the property owners are notified that it's a chronic nuisance," Schwering said Thursday. "We try to work with the property owner or the residents to curtail and stop that nuisance activity."
The long process can leave neighbors feeling antsy.
Traci Ponto from volunteer group Spokane C.O.P.S--that's Community Oriented Policing Services--says that's often when people contact them.
"They don't necessarily see anything happening or any kind of resolution," Ponto said. "Oftentimes we'll tell them you don't need a police officer to respond. So we let them know that their call is read, it is seen, and it is used. We need them to continue, don't worry about not getting an officer out there."
Ponto says it's about empowering neighbors, because there's strength in numbers.
"The goal is that we get our neighbors working together so they're documenting, reporting, recording and get the evidence we need for police reports," Ponto said. "Then we can present the packet to a Neighborhood Resource Officer so they can hit the ground running."
"Take notes, call it into Crime Check," said Officer Schwering. "If it's an emergency call 9-1-1. Be vigilant, be aware of what's going on and be able to report."
Ultimately the goal isn't to kick people out of their homes, but rather try and get the bad activity to stop before it has to get to that point.