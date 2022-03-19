SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department and U.S. marshals are looking for an armed and dangerous homicide suspect. A $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered.
Charles Edward Jackson, Jr., 49, is a suspect in the March 7 homicide near the Maple Street Bridge. He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, roughly 5'6" in height and 180 pounds.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Jackson posted a video on social media recently, stating his refusal to return to prison and threatening to ambush law enforcement. He also warned people to stay out of his way. SCSO says this is not the first time he's threatened law enforcement, going as far as pointing a gun an SPD officer in the past.
Jackson is known to frequent the downtown area. If you see or come in contact with him, SPD warns you NOT to approach him and to call Crime Check immediately at 509-456-2233.
Tips can be called in to the U.S. Marshals Service 24 hour line at 313-202-6458 or 1-877-WANTED2(926-8332), or submitted online.
Members of SPD’s SWAT and Special Investigations Unit, U.S. Marshals Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Streets Task Force are aiding the search.
