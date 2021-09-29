Vault police light image

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at a home in North Spokane Wednesday afternoon. 

The shooting happened at a home near Lincoln and Princeton. Neighbors reported hearing a vehicle pull up to a home and fire a number of shots. 

Police found five bullet holes in a car near the house. Nobody was hurt during the shooting. 

Police say the shooter was believed to be driving an SUV when they opened fire. 

Investigators also believe this was a targeted shooting and say there is no threat to the community at this time. 

Spokane Police are looking for suspects or information regarding this shooting.  

