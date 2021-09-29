SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at a home in North Spokane Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a home near Lincoln and Princeton. Neighbors reported hearing a vehicle pull up to a home and fire a number of shots.
Police found five bullet holes in a car near the house. Nobody was hurt during the shooting.
Police say the shooter was believed to be driving an SUV when they opened fire.
Investigators also believe this was a targeted shooting and say there is no threat to the community at this time.
Spokane Police are looking for suspects or information regarding this shooting.