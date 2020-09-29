SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for the public's help after a stabbing in North Spokane.
Police say a citizen was stabbed by unknown assailants around midnight on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the area of 1100 E. Rockwell Avenue.
Detectives would like to speak with anyone who hasn't already talked with law enforcement.
If you saw anyone suspicious, have surveillance video or have any information that may help in the investigation, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #2020-20160572.
