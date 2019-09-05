SPOKANE, Wash. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred back in May.
According to The Spokane Police Department, SPD's Anti-Crime Team, Special Investigations Unit, SWAT, Patrol and the United States Marshall Service all responded to a home in the 1000 block of E Garland Avenue to arrest Modesto Briggs.
Briggs was wanted for 11 counts of first-degree assault related to a drive-by shooting that happened near Northtown Mall on May 16.
Numerous attempts to contact Briggs were made and he eventually came out of the home without incident and peacefully surrendered. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on his charges.
A Major Crimes Detective also obtained a search warrant for the home to recover evidence.
According to police, Briggs is a convicted felon with convictions out of Washington for felony harassment, theft, and resisting arrest.
Nearby Longfellow Elementary School was temporarily placed in lockdown during the arrest.
Spokane police extended their thanks to the neighborhood, the commuters and area schools that were impacted by the closure of streets around the incident.