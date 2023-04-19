SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a 12-year-old boy for social media threats against a fellow Yasuhara Middle School student on Tuesday.
According to a release from the department, officers responded to the school Tuesday afternoon for a reported threat. School officials had learned a boy had threatened another student on social media. The threat included a "depiction" of a gun and text indicating intent to harm a specific student.
School staff put the building in lockdown and reached out to police. Officers arrived and ensured the victim was safe and began investigating. Officers established probable cause to arrest the 12-year-old for felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure property (the police department's release clarified this is a legal statute that includes a variety of threat types, not just bomb threats).
Officers went to the suspect’s home where they contacted a parent, and the boy was taken into custody without incident. The boy was booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention.