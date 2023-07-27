SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a 21-year-old convicted felon who allegedly stole a car and smashed into a patrol car, almost hitting the officer.
On July 26 at 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call of a stolen vehicle parked in front of the Spokane County Courthouse. The car was left running with the passenger standing next to it.
A 21-year-old man got into the drivers seat and drove off when the passenger was standing there. SPD located the vehicle and approached the car.
As officers got near the car the suspect accelerated into the officers car, pushing it 30 feet, and almost hitting the officer. The suspect fled the area after the incident.
Shortly after, officers located the stolen vehicle again at an apartment building in the 500 block of West Sinto. SWAT resources were called due to the suspects violent behavior. He stayed in the apartment building for an hour before complying with orders to surrender.
He was booked into Spokane County Jail on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Additionally, he faces assault in the first degree, theft of a motor vehicle, eluding and two counts of malicious mischief.