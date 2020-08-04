SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in North Spokane back on July 24.
Monday, SPD Major Crimes Detectives arrested 22-year-old Bradley Willy for first-degree murder following an investigation into the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Lonnie Montoya that occurred in the 1200 block of Nebraska Ave. on July 24.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Montoya died from a gunshot wound to the neck/head area and the manner of his death was homicide.
No suspects had been arrested the day of the shooting, but witness statements were taken along with evidence being collected and processed. Detectives later developed probable cause to arrest Willy on murder charges.
KHQ's Hayley Guenthner recently spoke with members of both Montoya and Willy's families on the altercation between the two.
Willy was booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he is being held on a $1 million bond. SPD says Willy has a very limited criminal history in Washington state prior to this shooting.
