SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police arrested a man Sunday on multiple charges after receiving a call stating he was in violation of a no-contact order. Officers later learned the suspect was a 49-time convicted felon.
The suspect, 39-year-old William Ogan, apparently realized they had been seen and was observed fleeing.
Police confirmed the domestic violence no-contact order was valid and learned that there was probable cause to arrest Ogan based on three potential charges from previous incidents and an active warrant for third-degree assault.
Once at the home, officers heard arguing from inside. They knocked to find the Ogan inside with the caller and arrested him without problem.
Ogan was arrested on domestic violence no-contact order violation charges among felony charges. He is a 49-time convicted felon with a long record.