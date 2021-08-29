Weather Alert

...Breezy and dry conditions causing critical Fire Weather concerns Monday... .Breezy to gusty winds through the Cascade Gaps and into eastern Washington are expected Monday with low humidity values. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS AND MOUNTAINS EAST OF THE CASCADE CREST...THE NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND THE PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREAS... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676), Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677) and Fire Weather Zone 682 East Washington Central Cascade Mountains (Zone 682). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 25 percent. In the Kittitas Valley, relative humidity 20 to 30 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&