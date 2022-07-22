SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say 43-year-old Azariah Hulsey was arrested for an extensive identity theft scheme that cost victims more than $30,000.
According to the Spokane Police Department, Hulsey purchased over $30,000 in property from retail establishments using stolen or forged checks from a variety of individuals.
Police say in a nine-week period, Hulsey wrote 25 forged checks, using the names of four victims at 18 different businesses.
Hulsey was arrested on July 14 when he arrived at a local business to pick-up property he bought with a forged check.
Hulsey is six-time convicted felon with a history of forgery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and theft.
Police say the identity theft scheme was sophisticated as Hulsey would obtain victims’ identities through a variety of means, and would then manufacture realistic looking IDs using the victim’s identifying information and his own picture.
SPD’s Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery unit began investigating after the pattern of criminal activity was discovered. They found Hulsey on security footage then started reviewing transactions and contacting businesses.
Hulsey has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for 47 criminal charges including identity theft, forgery and theft.