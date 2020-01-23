SPOKANE, Wash. - An armed robbery suspect is behind bars Thursday after stealing a North Spokane Lowe's employee's purse and attempting to use her credit card at a nearby gas station.
According to the Spokane Police Department, a female Lowe's employee was walking to Taco Bell when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded her purse.
The employee told Spokane Police the suspect had what appeared to be a handgun, so she handed over her belongings to the suspect who got into his car and fled the area.
Spokane Police arrived on scene and began investigating the scene. Police got word that the suspect was still in the area and tried to use the victim's credit card at a nearby gas station.
Officers located the suspect's vehicle near Market and Garland and were able to take him into custody without incident.
The suspect was identified as 36-year-old David P. Haynes, a multi-time convicted felon with a felony conviction for theft of a firearm.
Haynes was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree robbery.
