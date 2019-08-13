SPOKANE, Wash. - A attempted shoplifter is behind bars after leading Spokane Police on a chase through a North Spokane neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Jared Pilon was caught attempting to shoplift from the NorthTown Mall J.C. Penney by store security. Security officers attempted to detain Pilon but were unable to after Pilon threatened to pull out a gun from his waistband.
Spokane Police said Pilon then took off running through the store and into the nearby neighborhood. Officers in the nieghborhood nearby began searching the area for the suspect and were able to locate him a block away from the mall.
During a search, officers found a realistic-looking handgun, methamphetamine and stolen credit cards on Pilon.
Pilon was arrested a block away from the NorthTown Mall and booked into jail on 1st degree robbery, possession of stolen property in the 2nd degree and possession of Methamphetamine.
The suspect also had 2 theft warrants and a Department of Corrections warrant for possessing a stolen vehicle.
According to Spokane Police, Pilon has a long criminal history. The charges include possession of stolen vehicle, money laundering and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.