SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man in connection to a burglary after locating him in a stolen vehicle near the scene of the original crime Sunday afternoon.
SPD says they responded to the recently-discovered residential burglary around 3:20 Sunday, Aug. 9, in the 1200 block of S. Wall St. The victim's vehicle had been stolen in the burglary along with several other items.
Moments later, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle with graffiti driving in the area of S. Lincoln St. and W. 6th Ave. A police corporal happened to be in the area and recognized the vehicle description being similar to the one stolen in the burglary. The corporal located the vehicle about a block away from the scene of the burglary.
A man sitting in the driver seat attempted to exit as the corporal approached, but he was detained. All items taken in the burglary were located in the vehicle, minus some cash.
Police noted extensive damage to the vehicle's front end, and a neighbor advised officers the vehicle had returned to the location earlier in the day and stuck the garage as they were fleeing. The vehicle and recovered items were returned to the victim.
Joshua Holford, 19, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Regional Jail Facility for second-degree burglary, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.
SPD says Holford has an extensive criminal history including four felonies and two gross misdemeanors since November 2018.
"Thank you to the caller who took the time to report the victim’s vehicle to Police," SPD said. "Officers are constantly patrolling Spokane, but calls from savvy individuals reporting criminal, suspicious or unusual situations significantly help to focus our response. If you have been a witness to or a victim of a crime, please call Crime Check (509-456-2233)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.