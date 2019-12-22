SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man with more than 11 felony convictions in Washington and Idaho is behind bars after he was arrested for car prowling and assault Saturday night.
According to the Spokane Police Department, 36-year-old Michael J. Jordan was spotted using a flashlight to look into a vehicle north of the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
The owner of the car confronted Jordan and asked him to leave. Instead of leaving, the owner said Jordan approached her and slapped her in the face. The victim told police that Jordan had a pistol in his hands when he hit her.
The victim's adult son began pursuing Jordan after he ran off. Once the son caught up to Jordan, he said Jordan turned around and pointed a gun right at him, telling him to stop following him or he was going to kill him.
Spokane Police Officer Christopher Johnson was in the area and saw Jordan running through yards in the area of Nora Street and Jefferson Street.
Officer Johnson called for back up and a perimeter was set up to prevent Jordan from escaping, according to the Spokane Police Department. K9 Officer Haywire was deployed to search for Jordan due to the severity of the crime and the risk to officers and the public.
K9 Haywire located Jordan on the back porch of a home in the area. While officers were taking Jordan into custody, a small bag containing just under 16 grams of Meth was found where Jordan had been hiding.
According to officers on scene, Jordan appeared under the influence of Meth. A gun was also not located on Jordan, and instead, an expandable baton was found on his body.
Officers are not sure if Jordan used the baton and acted like he had a gun or if he ditched a gun while he was running.
Jordan was arrested and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was charged with two counts of felony harassment, first degree assault, second degree assault and possession of drugs.
Jordan's prior convictions in both Washington and Idaho include:
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle
- Five counts of attempting to elude police
- One count of possession of stolen property
- One count of delivering a controlled substance
