SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon has been arrested on a felony harassment charge after a standoff with police in on N Adams Street.
Police responded Friday, April 12, to a report of a person threatening to shoot people at his home.
The suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Jones, had prior felony convictions, according to Spokane Police. When officers arrived, they tried to contact Jones, but he retreated inside the home.
Officers got information that Jones was possibly armed and that he'd also threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend. Because of this information, police say resources from the SWAT team and hostage negotiators were used.
After a short standoff, Jones was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for felony harassment. The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are possible.