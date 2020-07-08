SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon was taken into custody after stealing an elderly woman's purse while she was putting groceries in her car.
The 85-year-old woman had placed her purse in her shopping cart as she loaded her purchases into her car on Tuesday, July 7. While she was doing so, the suspect took her cart and pushed it back into the store at 1800 W. 3rd Avenue.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the victim notified a store employee and they immediately reviewed the store's surveillance cameras. The suspect, 53-year-old Steven Puckett, was seen on the footage taking the cart from the front of the store. He went to the back of the store and emptied the contents of the purse and put it all in his pockets before hiding the empty bag in a restroom.
Security tried to stop Puckett as he left the store. He was immediately confrontational and refused to comply or stop. Security was able to detain him and recovered numerous items belonging to the victim.
Officers arrested Puckett and returned 11 credit cards, cash, a wallet and several miscellaneous items to the victim.
Puckett was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 11 counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft.
