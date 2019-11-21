PHOTO: Garland DUI Crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is behind bars after he was arrested for crashing into a home in the Garland neighborhood, while driving under the influence Thursday night.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers were called out to a vehicle accident, and when they arrived on scene, they found the crash involved a home.

Officers made contact with 66-year-old Bradford Hunter. Hunter was not injured during the crash, but showed severe signs of impairment, according to the Spokane Police Department.

After administering a breathalyzed test, which came back 2.5 times over the legal limit for alcohol, officers arrested Hunter on suspicion of DUI.

At the time of the accident, there was a family inside the home, but none of the occupants were injured.

The Spokane Police Department asks that you drink responsibility and never get behind the wheel when intoxicated.

