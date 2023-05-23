SPOKANE, Wash. - On May 22, 2023, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) received multiple 911 calls about a man who was exposing himself at a park in Central Spokane. Police say the man was openly masturbating in the park as a school bus drove by and dropped of kids. The man was identified as 45-year-old Charles Simpson, who has 3 prior felonies and 2 misdemeanor convictions for indecent exposure.
Earlier in the day, Charles approached a 17-year-old female who was walking with two young children in the park. He exposed himself to all of them and began to follow them around the park while making vulgar comments towards the individuals. After this, a school bus dropped off 30 students while Charles was on the park bench touching himself as the children walked past.
SPD developed probable cause to arrest Charles for felony indecent exposure and stalking with sexual motivation. Additional charges may be pending as this case continues.
Police also believe that there may be additional victims and witnesses to this incident. If you or someone you know has any information, you are asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2023-20098199.