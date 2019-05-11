SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested four juveniles and identified a fifth after officers saw them spray painting a street in the Shadle Park neighborhood.
Early Sunday, May 11, officers arrived at the intersection of Columbia and Cochran and saw five female juveniles spray painting the ground. They ran through Loma Vista Park and after a brief pursuit, four of the girls ages 15 and 16 were detained.
The girl who got away was identified.
Police say the street had numerous graffiti marks on it, which consumed half the intersection, including some obscene pictures. Several cans of spray paint and marijuana were left behind at the scene.
Photos taken of the graffiti match with other graffiti found in the Shadle Park neighborhood from the past few days.
Spokane police is not releasing the names of the juveniles due to their ages.