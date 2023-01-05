Spokane police arrest man accused in string of random, unprovoked attacks

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect in connection to a string of "unprovoked" and "random" attacks on Thursday.
SPD officers responded to three assaults involving five victims on Dec. 17. The first was caught on a security camera, and took place at Wall and Spokane Falls Blvd. A man walked up to two women who were sitting on the ground, sprayed them with bear spray, kicked them in the head and walked away.
Following this attack, two people sitting outside a business on West Main St were both punched in a similar unprovoked manner. Later the same day, a woman standing outside a store in the 9400 block of North Division was sprayed with bear spray then kicked without warning or provocation.
On Dec. 12, a man in a bathroom of a store in the 9700 block on North Newport Highway was punched and hit with a hammer in another random attack.
SPD’s Major Crimes Unit immediately began investigating these seemingly unrelated attacks and eventually investigators were able to piece the separate incidents together and develop probable cause to charge a suspect.
Ault was charged with three counts of assault related to the attacks. SPD said additional charges are possible. Ault was booked into the Spokane County Jail where, as of Jan. 5, he remained on a $175,000 bond.
According to SPD, Ault has 14 prior felony convictions to include burglary, theft and possession of stolen property.