SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police have arrested a man accused in the death of his 14-month-old baby in 2021, according to court documents filed in the Spokane County District Court.
Ryan J. Beamis, 27, will appear in court Friday on charges of second-degree manslaughter.
On July 3, 2021, at about 4 p.m., crews with the Spokane Fire Department responded to Beamis' South Hill apartment on a call that a one-year-old child wasn't breathing.
When first responders arrived, they determined the baby was dead. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrived on the scene at about 4:30 p.m. to learn Beamis and Mataya Held were the parents, and to find the pair's 27-month-old boy in the home as well.
A firefighter told officers the baby was well beyond saving by the time they arrived. The girl was cold, clammy and rigor mortis had set in.
At the time, Beamis told officers the kids were put to bed at around midnight, after Held came home from work. Beamis said he checked on the kids at 1:30 p.m., and his boy was asleep on the floor, but he didn't see his girl.
Beamis said he went to wake up his kids at 4 p.m., at which time he saw his baby girl was under a dresser in the closet where she had been sleeping and wasn't breathing.
Shortly after 10 p.m., officers executed a search warrant on the property, finding a strong odor, drug paraphernalia, animal waste and other environmental hazards for children. The kids' room had two mattresses lying on the floor, including one in the closet where the girl was found dead.
According to court documents, officers with SPD interviewed a neighbor who said she often heard sounds form their apartment, and the kids would cry constantly for hours as if they weren't being tended to.
By April of 2022, detectives with SPD determined there was probable cause to arrest Beamis for manslaughter. On Jan. 12, they obtained a signed warrant and booked Beamis into the Spokane County Jail.