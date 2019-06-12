Spokane Police say a burglar was caught in the act inside Glover Middle School Wednesday morning.
According to SPD, a man entered the school through a window and made his way through classrooms taking various items.
He was wearing sunglasses and headphones during the burglary, during which alarms continuously rang. In response to the alarm, police found the window had been pried open.
Police found the man digging through a student's desk, and took him into custody. They believe he was under the influence during this incident.
KHQ was on scene as the man was taken away in handcuffs. Glover officials say class will take place as scheduled.
