Spokane Police arrested a man for a drive-by shooting in East Central Spokane on Sunday, and are looking for a woman believed to be a victim of assault during the incident.
SPD officers responded to the area of 2300 E. 1st around 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man holding a gun to a woman's head and assaulting her. Witnesses had reported hearing a gun shot prior to observing the assault.
The suspect and victim were gone when officers arrived, but another officer located a car fitting the description of a vehicle associated with the suspect near a gas station at 2nd and Thor. An officer noticed a man near the car fitting the suspect description as well, later identified as 31-year-old Ryan Whyte.
Upon contact, Whyte was slow to follow directions from the officer and appeared to consider jumping back in the car before ultimately locking it. After Whyte was detained, officers noticed a shell casing sitting on the back of the car.
Officers feared for the safety of the woman after collecting info from witnesses. They observed a bulky object on the floor of the rear portion of the car, but the window tinting obstructed the view. Police say due to the concern for the possible victim they looked in the car and trunk, but were unable to locate a woman.
Officers did observe the barrel of a rifle under a coat, and later seized the vehicle pending a search warrant.
SPD additionally found what they identified as a bullet strike on the ground at the scene of the original call.
Whyte was arrested for drive-by shooting and booked into jail.
SPD additionally received info that Whyte was being investigated by Homeland Security in relation to the mailing of Fentanyl.
Police continue to look for a potential victim who may have been assaulted and could have more information regarding this incident.