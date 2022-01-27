SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police tell KHQ they have arrested a man investigators say assaulted two women at Manito park last week.
26-year-old Devonte Harden, who was on active duty at Fairchild Air Force Base, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of assault fourth degree with sexual motivation.
The incidents occurred within hours of each other on the morning of Thursday, January 20th.
Neither victim was physically injured.
Spokane police say attacks of this type are rare in Spokane and there is no reason to specifically avoid the area.
It is a good idea take basic safety precautions, like being an "Active observer," and limiting the number of distractions like headphones while out and about.