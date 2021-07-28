Spokane Police arrested 18-year-old Ethan Beeman Wednesday for violating a domestic violence court order after he briefly tried to elude police.
SPD says around noon on Wednesday they received a call for an assault happening in the area of 3400 W Queen Avenue. The caller reported than a man, later identified as Beeman, was grabbing a woman and trying to pull her from a vehicle while the woman was screaming for help and stated she was bleeding.
Officers arrived on scene and located Beeman and a woman matching the description but at the time no assault was actively happening. Upon seeing the officers, Beeman started walking away.
Officers had reasonable suspicion that a crime had occurred, but not yet probable cause. After investigating further, they were able to establish probable cause that the woman had been assaulted. Furthermore, it was discovered that there was an active domestic violence court order protecting the woman from Beeman, which made the assault rise to the level of a felony order violation.
Due to the fact that probable cause was established quickly in this case, Beeman was still in the vicinity where the incident occurred. Multiple SPD units, including two K-9 units, were called to locate the suspect. Beeman was found in the area and continued to run from police, ducking through yards and jumping fences in the process.
Officers were able to catch up to Beeman and arrest him for felony domestic violence order violation as well as obstructing.