UPDATE: MAY 25 AT 3:00 P.M.
Spokane police have arrested a suspect in connection to Monday morning's shooting in what appears to a lover's quarrel nearly turned deadly.
Ortiz Alfonzo was arrested after witnesses saw him chase after a car, nearly putting a bullet in one of its occupants.
SPD said the victim of the near-shooting had a relationship to Alfonzo. The day before, officers responded to the scene of an argument between the two.
Officers didn't have probable cause for any crime at that time, but they did the night after as Alfonzo tried to escape from the shooting scene on foot.
Alfonzo is a six-time convict of felonies ranging from harassment (threat to kill) to second-degree kidnapping.
The new bookings for Alfonzo include first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
SPD said if you or someone you know needs help in a domestic violence situation, call 911 if you are in imminent danger or see the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition web page at https://endtheviolencespokane.org/images/Resources-Pages.pdf.
UPDATE: MAY 24 AT 2:03 P.M.
CORRECTION: Spokane police say they are looking for a single suspect. Not two.
SPD said they spoke with the victim, who was aimed at but was not shot. They said at least one shot was fired.
Police still believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting near the corner of E. Cataldo Ave. and N. Madelia St. has drawn a heavy police presence to the area and had Stevens Elementary on lockdown.
There are reportedly two suspects in the shooting. One on foot and one in a car.
Stevens Elementary School was put on lockdown but that has since been lifted.
Police and K9 units are searching for the suspects. No arrests have been made.
The shooting is not believed to be random. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. KHQ is on the scene and will update you as information becomes available.