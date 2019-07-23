SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers arrested a man for assaulting a community center employee less than four hours after he was arrested for trying to assault a park employee.
According to the Spokane Police Department, 71-year-old Dennis Schultz was arrested on an outstanding trespassing warrant after police say he tried to assault a park employee with a cane. Schultz was taken from the park at Division Street and Lacrosse Avenue Tuesday morning and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
After being released, police say Schultz rode the bus to the community center in the 4000 block of N Cook Street. Officers responded to the center Tuesday afternoon after it was reported a man was armed with a 4-foot rod was refusing to leave.
A caller told police Schultz had been staring at people, causing them to be frightened. While officers were en-route, Schultz reportedly struck an employee with the rod before security disarmed him.
According to police, Schultz had been previously trespassed from the center and was prohibited from being inside. Due to his prior trespass and assault of the employee, Schultz was arrested for first-degree burglary.
The employee refused medical attention.
Schultz has an officer safety alert and is currently listed as a caution subject. This status is usually a result of threatening statements and/or assaults against law enforcement.
According to police, he has prior misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor arrests out of at least three states for charges including: disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer, theft, vandalism and harassment. He has failed to appear for court after arrests in Spokane, which have led to warrants.