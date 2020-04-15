Police Lights

Courtesy: MGN

On Friday, Spokane Police arrested a man with an outstanding felony warrant after he was found driving a stolen car. 

According to Spokane Police, an officer spotted a stolen gray Dodge Durango near North Madison Street and Maxwell Avenue. 

The officer initiated a traffic stop but the driver, 32-year-old Devron Parrish, ignored the lights and siren. Eventual Parrish pulled over. 

According to SPD, when Parrish exited the car at the officer's command, a small black container fell to the ground. 

Parrish was placed under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding felony warrant. 

