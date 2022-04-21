SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police arrested a man who had what they believe was a stolen catalytic converter in the car he was in. Police have reason to believe the car is linked to other catalytic converter burglaries including those stolen from two buses at the Corbin Senior Center.
Employees at Action Recycling called police when 32-year-old Daniel Girton and several others showed up trying to sell a catalytic converter which appeared to have been stolen.
Officers found the car Girton was in at a nearby gas station and arrested Girton after spotting a saw commonly used in this type of theft and a converter that had been cut in the front seat. They said the other people in the car may also face charges.
Employees at Action Recycle made the link to the Corbin Senior Center bus burglaries after seeing news coverage and recognizing the converter brought to them as one that likely belonged to a passenger bus.
Girton was charged with three felonies in relation to the theft and booked in Spokane County Jail. Police said he has 11 felony convictions.