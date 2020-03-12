SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers arrested a 10-time convicted car theft suspect thanks to some help from the car theft victim.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the victim called to report that he happened to locate his stolen car, which was parked in an Albertson's parking lot on North Nevada Street.
The victim was able to describe exactly what the suspect was wearing, allowing officers in the area to quickly identify and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jacob Bozo.
While officers were arresting Bozo and doing a search, they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, Methamphetamine and a bag of Heroin.
Bozo is currently under Department of Corrections supervision and is wanted for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Officers booked Bozo into jail on that warrant, as well an additional charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
According to Spokane Police, Bozo had 10 convictions on his record, including four felonies, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
The six other misdemeanor charges include vehicle prowling, possession of drugs, malicious mischief and three counts of theft.
