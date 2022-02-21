police light vault.jpg

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police arrested one person for after the owner of a building under construction spotted multiple people inside.

It happened near the Ridpath Apartments on Sprague and Stevens, police said two people ran and one was arrested for burglary. 

