...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills zero to 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of East Central,
Northeast, and Southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&