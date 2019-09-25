Update: 6:00 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people are in custody after a standoff on the lower South Hill, one of them related to a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday morning.
Just before 6:30 am, police responded to a shooting on the lower South Hill. Half an hour later, Sacred Heart contacted police and told them a man had been brought in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
After speaking with the victim, investigators developed probable cause to arrest a suspect and focused on a home at 5th and Ray.
Then, later in the afternoon, a SWAT team executed a search warrant on that home searching for the suspect. After an hour-long standoff, four people were arrested, three on outstanding warrants and one in relation to the shooting.
Police will remain at the house for several hours. The investigation remains ongoing.
Update: 4:45 pm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police have arrested one person on an outstanding warrant after searching a home on the lower South Hill.
The investigation was launched in relation to a shooting incident that happened earlier on Wednesday, September 25.
According to police, between four and six people were removed from the home during the search.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are currently at a home in the lower South Hill as they search for a suspect who may be involved in a shooting investigation.
People are being told to avoid the area near 5th and Ray.
KHQ has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.