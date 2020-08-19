SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested one person but are looking for at least one more person who took part in two robberies at two Zip Trip gas stations Wednesday morning.
Investigators say at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, SPD received a call of an armed robbery at the Zip Trip located at 1023 West Wellesley.
Police say the clerk told them he was robbed by a one person with a hand gun.
About three hours later, at 5:37 a.m., police say they got a second armed robbery call at 2020 West Francis.
The clerk told investigators two suspects had entered the store, one armed with a shotgun and one with a knife, robbed the clerk and took off on foot.
A Spokane County Deputy was within a few blocks of the store at the time the alarm came out and responded. The deputy saw two suspects running from the store parking lot and he chased them. SPD units arrived and also joined in the chase.
Police say during the chase the two suspects split up. One suspect jumped a fence and dropped a 20 gauge sawed off shotgun along with loot from the robbery. Investigators say when recovered by officers, the shotgun was found to be loaded and the hammer was cocked.
That suspect was caught after a brief foot chase, in and around houses and yards in the area.
Despite K9 units from SPD and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and patrol officers searching, the second suspect, who had been armed with what was described as a large knife managed to get away.
Anyone with information regarding either of these crimes is encouraged to call crime check at (509) 456-2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.