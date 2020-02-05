SPOKANE, Wash. - Two package thief suspects are back on the street after they were arrested and issued criminal citations by Spokane Police officers Wednesday afternoon.
According to a release by the Spokane Police Department, an alert neighbor living in the area of Euclid Avenue and Washington Street noticed a woman walk up to a home and steal what appeared to be a package off a neighbor's front porch.
The woman, later identified as 29-year-old Alison Couch, and her accomplice, 29-year-old Joseph Stolar, then took off down the street with the package. The neighbor who witnesses the theft called 911 and was able to describe the suspects in detail to police.
Spokane Police Officers in the area were able to locate Couch and Stolar who denied being involved in theft. After a while, Couch admitted to talking not one but two packages from two different home in the Corbin Park neighborhood.
Couch and Stolar were arrested for theft and issued criminal citations. They were released from the scene and given court dates. According to Spokane Police, both Couch and Stolar have extensive criminal histories.
Stolar has a criminal charge out of California that includes theft, vandalism and possession of a dangerous weapon. His Washington state convictions include, forgery, two counts of fourth degree assault and malicious mischief.
Couch's criminal convictions include third degree assault, first degree theft, second degree malicious mischief and DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.