SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police arrested a man who they call a "prolific" thief Wednesday following a string of car burglaries.
Jerrame A. Kimble, 50, is suspected in multiple car prowling incidents in Spokane and Airway Heights in which purses and credit cards were stolen and used to make purchases at stores and gas stations.
Kimble was arrested as a result of a Spokane Police Department investigation into a car prowling incident in the Dishman Hills Conservation Area and other prowling incidents in which he and several accomplices are believed to be involved.
SPD said Kimble is a 13-time felon and has an "extensive" history of vehicle prowling. Airway Heights police also have probable cause to arrest him on similar charges, according to SPD.
Right now, Kimble is looking at charges for first-degree identity theft, five counts of money laundering, and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.