SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a repeat offender was arrested for the sixth time since last September, this time for multiple counts of theft and identity theft after stealing a victim's purse.
SPD responded to a purse theft on Friday, March 27, in the Safeway parking lot on the 900 block of E. Mission. The victim said as she was loading groceries into her vehicle, a suspect in a moving vehicle stole her purse.
A SPD Anti-Crime team member responded to gather information on the suspect vehicle. SPD says the suspect had already been using the victim's credit cards, using that info to quickly locate the suspect vehicle and conduct a stop.
Jacob Bozo, 26, was detained and all of the victim's stolen items were recovered along with the items purchased with the stolen cards. Bozo was charged with seven counts of second-degree theft, six counts of identity theft and one count of money laundering.
According to SPD, Bozo has been very active, being arrested six times since September 2019. Most recently, Bozo was arrested on March 12 for possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and a DOC warrant. He had been released on March 17.
His bond total is currently $52,500, according to the Spokane County Jail roster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.