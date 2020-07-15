SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a robbery suspect after he attempted to flee from authorities by climbing on top of a downtown business.
According to SPD, they were looking to serve a warrant for Christopher Smith after receiving info that he was in downtown Spokane. At around the same time, police responded to a strong-armed robbery in the area and realized it was Smith himself.
Officers said Smith then fled and climbed on top of the business 24 Taps. Police attempted to negotiate with him temporarily prior to using a Spokane Fire Department truck ladder to get up to the building and take him into custody without incident.
