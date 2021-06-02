UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 12:33 P.M.
Spokane police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Gabriel Casper.
Detectives and Spokane police executed a search warrant in Spokane Valley Tuesday, arresting 23-year old Dennen T. G. Fitterer-Usher.
A Liberty Lake resident, Fitterer-Usher is now booked into Spokane County Jail with Holmberg, awaiting extradition to Idaho.
UPDATE: JUNE 1 AT 6:00 P.M.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old man Monday night.
CDA Police arrested 19-year-old Matthew Holmberg Monday afternoon.
Holmberg is being held in the Spokane County jail.
CDA Police said this is an active investigation and no further information will be released.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Coeur d’Alene police have confirmed that a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night.
According to police, it happened at 23rd Avenue and Coeur d’Alene Street, just north of Sherman Avenue. The victim was taken to Kootenai Health where he later died.
Friends and family have identified the victim as Gabe Casper, though police or the Coeur d’Alene Coroner have not confirmed that.
Police would say only that this is an active investigation and there won’t be any more information about the shooting at this time.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Coeur d'Alene Police are currently investigating after finding an injured man in the middle of the road near N. 23rd Street and Coeur d'Alene Avenue. Police are not yet saying how he was injured, as the investigation is ongoing.
The man was transported to Kootenai Health for medical treatment.
At this time, roads are back open after being temporarily closed. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.
This is a developing story, and will be updated with new information as it is released.