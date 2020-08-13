SPOKANE, Wash. - Two porch pirates have struck again. Spokane Police say Duane A. Yarnell (52) and Megan L Tureman (32) were caught stealing mail from mail boxes and yard art.
Spokane Police say they pair have targeted Northwest Spokane and Chewelah. They sell the property on a variety of websites. Any checks they steal, they attempt to cash.
Yarnell and Tureman have been charged with Trafficking in Stolen Property as well as several other charges.
Both were caught back on Christmas of 2019 with stolen goods wrapped as presents under a Christmas tree
The Spokane Police Anti-Crime Team have been able to return some items to their rightful owners, however there are several more items that are unclaimed.
You can view the items in the slideshow below.
If you recognize any of the items as yours, please contact Ofc. Kennedy at skennedy@spokanepolice.org. Please only contact if you recognize an item in the photographs, all the items recovered are in the pictures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.