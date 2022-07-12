SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police have arrested 44-year-old George Sessions in connection to the murder of a 77-year-old male back in February of this year.
The investigation showed the victim was likely assaulted for several hours where he obtained several traumatic injuries, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) An autopsy performed by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim’s death was attributable to the trauma suffered during the attack and ruled a homicide.
According to the SPD press release, Sessions was a long-time acquaintance of the victim.
Sessions was identified as a suspect and arrested for second-degree murder on July 8. SPD’s Special Victim Unit detectives began investigating shortly after the victim entered the hospital. The victim was able to speak with and help investigators before succumbing to his injuries.
The investigation began after a medical call to a residence on Feb. 1. Spokane Fire Department personnel discovered the victim who was subsequently transported to a local hospital with multiple traumatic injuries. The victim remained hospitalized for approximately four weeks before passing away.
At this time Sessions remains in the Spokane County Jail.