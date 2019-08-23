Spokane Police say they have arrested a suspect from a shooting at Harmon Park in the Hillyard area Monday night.
After responding to a report of shots fired Monday night around 10:30 p.m., officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and provided life-saving measures before he were transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Upon speaking with witnesses, officers on scene were able to gather enough information to identify a suspect, who had fled the scene prior to their arrival.
The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force took over the case. After following up on multiple leads including evidence from the scene and witness statements, probable cause was established to arrest the suspect the following day.
SPD says Wednesday, 20-year-old Mason James Bolton of Spokane was arrested for first-degree assault and was booked into the Spokane County Jail. Bolton is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Anyone with further information on this shooting can contact Spokane Police, referencing incident #2019-20157131. Anonymous tips can be provided through www.stopspokanegangs.com