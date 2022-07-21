police light vault.jpg

Spokane Police have arrested the suspect in the murder of 36-year-old Michael Materne.

Materne was shot July 3 near a home at Belt and Everett in north Spokane. Detectives identified Materne's ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Stacy Gerber, as the suspect. Thursday night, Spokane Police released a statement saying Gerber turned herself in without incident. 

Gerber is listed as an inmate in the Spokane County jail charged with 2nd Degree Murder with a bond of $1,000,000. Her first court appearance should be Friday. 

