SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a woman on the 500 block of West Sinto Avenue Thursday evening.
Jean Kirkpatrick, 45, was taken into custody and charged with murder Thursday evening, according to a release from SPD.
SPD officers responded to a call for a welfare check at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, after daycare workers called 911 when they attempted to call a parent several times to pick up her children.
When police arrived at the residence for the welfare check, they located a dead woman who had clear traumatic injuries.
A short time later, SPD patrol officers located Kirkpatrick. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
According to SPD, Kirkpatrick had 11 prior felony convictions. Within the past month Kirkpatrick was convicted of two misdemeanors, a domestic violence no contact order violation and interfering with domestic violence report.
This is an ongoing investigation. The victim's identity will be released by the medical examiner's office.