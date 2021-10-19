UPDATE: OCT. 19
Johnson pled not guilty to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in court Tuesday.
He is being held on a $1 million bail.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OCT. 19
SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened downtown Spokane Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday morning when police responded the sound of gunshots and found Stevie Cavitt lying on the sidewalk on Washington with multiple gunshot wounds.
Cavitt, who did not survive the incident, was surrounded by a large and growing crowd. Officers took over for a citizen that was trying to provide emergency aid to Cavitt.
Police took 24-year-old Diandre R. Johnson into custody Monday night as he left a store. He was armed with a firearm but was arrested without incident. Johnson is now held in Spokane County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.