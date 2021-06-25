SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police investigators have arrested 37-year-old Brian McGaugh and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder and First Degree Assault in relation to the deadly shooting that occurred on June 23.
The shooting killed one person and left another critically injured. SPD reports officers arriving to the scene of the shooting and locating two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers applied life saving measures to both victims, however one victim died at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
SPD is asking anyone who may know anything about this incident and has not already spoken to law enforcement, to please contact crime-check at 509-456-2233