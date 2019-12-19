SPOKANE, Wash. - A SWAT standoff suspect is behind bars after hours of attempting to get him to come out of a home on the 1300 block of N. Addison Street in North Spokane.
According to Spokane Police, Jason Ely had several warrants out of his arrest and ran when officers attempted to contact him. Ely fled to an apartment with a mother and her child inside.
During the standoff, officers were advised that Ely was hiding inside furniture in the apartment.
The mother and child living in the apartment were able to escape safely before police used a flash bang to drive Ely out of hiding.
Ely was arrested and booked into jail.
