Police lights stock image

Over the weekend Spokane Police said they saw a weekend full of chronic property crime after arresting three people for car theft. 

In the first incident, SPD said 20-year-old Deven Rohus was arrested for car theft a day after being released from jail. 

Rohus was arrested on Saturday after eluding police while driving a stolen Honda. He was released Saturday and re-arrested Sunday for car theft again. 

Rohus is appearing in court on Tuesday. 

In the second case, police arrested 22-year-old Jesse Judge on Friday after fleeing police in a stolen Honda Civic. He was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle, Possession of Vehicle Theft Tools, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. 

Judge was released on Saturday.  

In the final incident, police arrested 27-year-old Nicholas Anderson was re-arrested on Saturday for car theft. He was previous arrested on April 22 for possession of a stolen car. 

Police said these repeat offenders take up a huge amount of law enforcement time and resources and continually pose a significant danger to the community.

Tags