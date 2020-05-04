Over the weekend Spokane Police said they saw a weekend full of chronic property crime after arresting three people for car theft.
In the first incident, SPD said 20-year-old Deven Rohus was arrested for car theft a day after being released from jail.
Rohus was arrested on Saturday after eluding police while driving a stolen Honda. He was released Saturday and re-arrested Sunday for car theft again.
Rohus is appearing in court on Tuesday.
In the second case, police arrested 22-year-old Jesse Judge on Friday after fleeing police in a stolen Honda Civic. He was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle, Possession of Vehicle Theft Tools, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.
Judge was released on Saturday.
In the final incident, police arrested 27-year-old Nicholas Anderson was re-arrested on Saturday for car theft. He was previous arrested on April 22 for possession of a stolen car.
Police said these repeat offenders take up a huge amount of law enforcement time and resources and continually pose a significant danger to the community.
